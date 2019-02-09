|
Douglas Martin
PEORIA - Douglas Lee Martin, formerly of Peoria, died Thursday, February 7, 2019, at the age of 96.
He was born on October 4, 1922, on the ancestral farm, near La Rose, Illinois. He was the eldest child and only son of George Earl Martin and Viola Miller Martin. He married Leatha Williams November 22, 1953, in Peoria, Illinois. She survives.
Doug attended elementary school at Pattonsburg, graduated from the old La Rose High School with the class of 1940, and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois. During World War II, he served four years with the U.S. Army Air Corps as a B-26 bomber pilot, flying 25 missions over Germany. His entire professional career was spent with Caterpillar, where he worked 43 years. He was assigned to various locations, including Peoria, Japan, Korea, Denver, Belgium and Memphis. He retired in 1986 and lived the rest of his life in Richmond, Texas, in the winter, and Pattonsburg, Illinois, in the summer.
He is survived by his five daughters, Nancy Posner of Sharon, Massachusetts, Alice Martin of Laguna Niguel, California, Jane (Curt) Kohlheyer of Jefferson, Maryland, Anne Blanco of Morris, Illinois, and Sarah (Joseph) Ryan of Sugar Land, Texas; and one sister, Colleen Morris of Roanoke, Illinois. He had 13 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Lila Bloomer of Danville, Illinois; son-in-law, Robert Posner; infant granddaughter, Ellen Elizabeth Ryan; and infant great-granddaughter, Ainsley Elizabeth Markham.
He was a member of the Masonic Order for 75 years and was a charter member of Faith United Methodist Church of Richmond, Texas.
In accordance with his wishes, Doug's body was donated for scientific research to the University of Texas Medical School. Later, a private family interment will be at the Bell Plain Baptist Cemetery in Pattonsburg, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to in Galveston, Texas, www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019