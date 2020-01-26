|
Douglas N. Rosson
PEORIA - Douglas Neal Rosson of Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2019. He was 60 years old.
Douglas is survived by two sons, Haynes and Gabriel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Cara Rosson (Andrichak), in 2013.
Douglas grew up in West Texas and attended college at the University of Texas in Austin. He remained a proud Longhorn football supporter his entire life. Douglas moved to Seattle after college and worked in theatre, where he first met his wife, Cara. They moved to Tallahassee, Florida, where he earned his PhD in Theatre Studies there. Both of their sons were born in Tallahassee.
In 2005, the family moved to Peoria for Douglas to work as a Professor of Theatre at Bradley University. In 2013, Cara passed away from cancer. In recent years, Douglas had worked at Lincoln College and Illinois Central College.
Douglas was immensely proud of his sons. Haynes is a Freshman at Lake Forest College and Gabriel is a junior at Illinois Valley Central High School in Chillicothe.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020