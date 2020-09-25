Douglas P. Hildebrand
PEORIA - Douglas P. Hildebrand, age 81, of Peoria, passed away at 9:50 PM on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Unity Point Proctor Hospital.
Born July 1, 1939 in Pana, IL, he was a son to Ernest and Margaret (Scott) Hildebrand. Douglas honorably served in the United States Army. He married Shirley Rumold in 1962. On December 18, 2004 he married Marcia Tuerk in Peoria and together they cherished 15 years of Marriage. Douglas graduated from Eastern Illinois University with the class of 1964. He worked as a systems analyst for Caterpillar for 31 years until his retirement in 1997. Douglas loved to travel, listen to music and was an avid Chicago Cubs Fan. He enjoyed spending time with his family, was truly loved and will be deeply missed.
Survivors in his two children: Mark Hildebrand of Chicago and Leah (Chris) Hughs of Cumming, GA; Marcia's two children: Jennifer Madeley of Peoria and James (Nicole) Dickerson of Aurora; seven grandchildren: Mady and Tyler Hughs, Alec, Haley and Nate Steenbergen, Macy and Charlie Dickerson; one brother Stan (Mary) Hildebrand of Metamora; two sisters: Mary Kay (Morey) Ennis of Decatur and Margie (Pat) Malone of Moroa, IL.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will take place on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Episcopal Church. Rev. Jenny Replogle and Rev. Jonathon Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Paul Episcopal Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers Memorials in Douglas's memory may be made to St. Paul Episcopal Church or the Heller Center for Kids with Cancer at OSF Healthcare Children's Hospital of Illinois.
