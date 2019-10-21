|
|
Douglas Treece
EAST PEORIA - Douglas W. Treece, 54, of East Peoria passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Douglas was born on March 8, 1965, in Peoria to Harold and Judith (Schmidgall) Treece.
Surviving are his children, Jeremy Treece of Morton and twin daughters, Jaimie (Cody) Pruss of Morton and Jenifer (Kourt) Merritt of Congerville; three grandchildren, Luke Herrin of Congerville and Daphnie and Ivy Pruss, both of Morton; his mother, Judith Treece of Morton; his sister, Debra (Karl) Mustard of East Peoria; and his twin sister, Dianne (James) Whittington of Tremont.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Douglas was a machine operator for International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 649, in Peoria.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will be in Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to T.A.P.S.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019