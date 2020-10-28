Douglas W. Bartley

PEORIA - Douglas W. Bartley, 71, of Peoria, Illinois, passed away in his home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

He was born to Olen and Katherine (Harvey) Bartley on September 28, 1949, in Haskell, Texas. He graduated from Haskell High School and went on to become a Sergeant in the Air Force. He married the love of his life, Patty (Walden) Bartley, on September 28, 1973, in East Grand Forks, Minnesota. They celebrated 47 years of marriage. He retired from Alliance Benefit Group in 2011.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Olen and Katherine (Harvey) Bartley; brother-in-law, Danny Trent; and one grandson, Javion Howell.

He is survived by his wife, Patty Bartley of Peoria; daughter, Lisa Bartley of Peoria; son, Nathan (Meagan) Bartley of Bloomington; grandchildren, Kayla, Jashon and Cameron Howell, all of Peoria; sister-in-law, Judy Trent of East Peoria; niece, Bethanie Trent of East Peoria; nephews, Rian (Kara) Trent of East Peoria and Jason (Christie) Trent of East Grand Forks, Minnesota; brother, Robert (Cathy) Bartley of Haskell, Texas; nieces, Christ Wheat Bartley and Misti Bartley of Texas; and sisters, Ella Mae, Eva Fae and Linda Kay Bartley, all of Texas; along with many loved in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins in Texas, North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The family of Douglas wish to extend our sincere thanks to OSF St. Francis Medical Center and OSF Hospice.

He will be remembered as a loving husband and a man whose greatest joy was being a father and grandfather.

Services will be held on November 7, 2020, at Riverside Community Church, 207 NE Monroe St. Peoria, IL 61602. Visitation will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m., followed by the service. Following the service, a meal will be served. Our extended thanks to Pastor Michael Ritchason and the Riverside family.sd



