Pastor Dowice J. Ashley
PEKIN ~ Pastor Dowice J. Ashley, 84, of Pekin, passed away at 8:32 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Graham Hospital Emergency Room in Canton.
Born June 1, 1935 in Alco, Arkansas to Gerald and Iley (Rainbolt) Ashley, he married Wanda Lea Pogue on July 17, 1954 in Fifty-Six, Arkansas. She died March 26, 2018. He was also preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Tim Weidner; and one brother, Jerry Lynn Ashley; and one sister, Nola Williams.
Surviving are one daughter, Lora Weidner of Pekin; one son, Brad (Teresa) Ashley of Quincy; six grandchildren, Douglas (Stephanie) Weidner of Pekin, Devon (Luke) Wentz of Las Vegas, Nevada, Nathan (Meghan) Weidner of Manito, Justin (Samantha) Ashley of Mountain View, Arkansas, Brandon Ashley and Emily Ashley, both of Quincy; ten great-grandchildren, Wyatt Weidner, Josie Weidner, Zarah Wentz, Caleb Wentz, Heath Wentz, Anava Wentz, Benjamin Weidner, Becca Weidner, Sophie Ashley, and Ellie Ashley; two brothers, Huston (Sharon) Ashley of Drasco, Arkansas and Jimmy (Bernice) Ashley of Lexington, Kentucky; and one sister, Shirley Hipp of Prim, Arkansas.
Dowice worked at Pekin Energy as an electrician instrument technician for 41 years, retiring in 1997.
Dowice had a strong faith in God. In 1981, he began ministering to others, serving at churches in East Peoria and Mountain View, Arkansas. He last served as the pastor of Community Fellowship Church in South Pekin. He also shared his faith as an Evangelist, leading revivals, and serving as a visiting pastor to many churches.
He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and bowling. Dowice loved playing the guitar in gospel sings.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Rodger Kaeb will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodrow Cemetery in rural Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate, 530 Northeast Glen Oak Avenue, Peoria, IL 61637 or to Community Fellowship Church, 110 East Main Street, South Pekin, IL 61564.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019