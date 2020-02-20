Home

POWERED BY

Services
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
(309) 467-2423
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
508 S Main St
Eureka, IL 61530
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Apostolic Christian Faith Church
Congerville, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
Apostolic Christian Faith Church
Congerville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Craig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane Craig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane Craig Obituary
Duane Craig
MORTON — Duane James Craig, 74, of Morton, IL, formerly of Congerville, passed away at 3:37 a.m. on Wednesday February 19, 2020, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born in Peoria, IL, on November 4, 1945, a son of James Duane and Elda Mae Hartter Craig.
Survivors include brother, Gerald "Jerry" (Claudia Paton) Craig of Burr Ridge, IL; brother, Quentin Craig of Morton; sister, Pamela Craig Chrisman of Bloomington; sister, Deborah Craig of Congerville; brother, Kim (Carol) Craig of Congerville; nine nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, James Duane Craig Jr., and great-niece, Madison.
Duane worked at the ADDWC in Eureka.
Duane touched many lives with his witty disposition and sweet ways. He was deeply loved by his family, friends, and those who cared for him and were involved in his life.
He attended the Apostolic Christian Faith Church in Congerville, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday February 25, 2020. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday before the services at the church. Burial will be in the Goodfield/Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -