Duane Craig
MORTON — Duane James Craig, 74, of Morton, IL, formerly of Congerville, passed away at 3:37 a.m. on Wednesday February 19, 2020, at OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born in Peoria, IL, on November 4, 1945, a son of James Duane and Elda Mae Hartter Craig.
Survivors include brother, Gerald "Jerry" (Claudia Paton) Craig of Burr Ridge, IL; brother, Quentin Craig of Morton; sister, Pamela Craig Chrisman of Bloomington; sister, Deborah Craig of Congerville; brother, Kim (Carol) Craig of Congerville; nine nieces and nephews; 10 great-nieces and nephews.
Duane was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, James Duane Craig Jr., and great-niece, Madison.
Duane worked at the ADDWC in Eureka.
Duane touched many lives with his witty disposition and sweet ways. He was deeply loved by his family, friends, and those who cared for him and were involved in his life.
He attended the Apostolic Christian Faith Church in Congerville, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday February 25, 2020. Church ministers will officiate. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka and also from 9 to 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday before the services at the church. Burial will be in the Goodfield/Congerville Apostolic Christian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Christian LifePoints in Morton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.argoruestmanharris.com.
