Duane Gerjets
METAMORA - Duane E. Gerjets, 83, of Snyder Village in Metamora, IL, formerly of Deer Creek and Benson, IL, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
He was born on November 28, 1936, in Benson, IL, to Elmer and Elsie Mennen Gerjets. He married Wilma Cornett Meier on February 23, 1964, in Benson, IL. She passed away on November 11, 1994. He then married Joan Wilson on January 6, 1996, in Benson, IL. Joan survives, living in Metamora.
Also surviving are two sisters, Doris Tipler and Joyce Trantina, both of Benson; one sister-in-law, Alice Gerjets of Bloomington, IL; four step-children, Vicki (David) Hunt of Waddell, AZ, Kirk (Karen) Meier of Erie, CO, Scott (Michele Jenski) Wilson of Jacksonville, NC, and Greg (Traci) Wilson of Germantown Hills, IL; five grandchildren, Nicole Bisacchi, Derek Meier, Ryan Wilson, Meaghan Hanrahan and Taylor Wilson; great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Roger Gerjets; one sister, Shirley Wolf; and one granddaughter, Kaitlyn Wilson.
An Army veteran, Duane proudly served his country from 1958-1960. In June of 2018, his service was recognized by being chosen to participate in the Peoria Area Honor Flight, accompanied by Greg Wilson.
Duane was a graduate of Roanoke-Benson High School and worked at Komatsu in Peoria for 28 years, retiring in 1995. He had a gift for numbers and processed many clients' tax returns for 47 years.
Always willing to give of his time and talents, Duane served the Woodford County communities in many capacities. He served as township Supervisor, board member and zoning officer. His service continued even when moving to Snyder Village, where he served on the Resident's Council.
Duane enjoyed his retirement years with Joan and they shared a love of travel. Together, they were privileged to have visited 49 of the 50 states. Duane was a member of the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Benson.
A celebration of life with military honors will be held for Duane at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Snyder Village SV Center in Metamora, IL, with a luncheon to follow. A visitation will be held on Friday, January 10, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson-Harris Funeral Home in Roanoke. Cremation rites will be accorded and a private family burial will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Swann Special Care, 109 Kenwood Road, Champaign, IL 61821; Central Illinois Riding Therapy, 305 Newmann Drive, East Peoria, IL 61611; or Snyder Village Resident In Need Fund, 1200 E. Partridge St., Metamora, IL 61548.
Online condolences and tributes may be sent to the family at knappjohnsonharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2020