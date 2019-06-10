|
|
Duane Greiner
MORTON - Duane E. Greiner, 81, of Morton passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019, surrounded by his family and beloved dog, Molly. He had fought the cancer battle since 2010.
Duane was the son of Elmer F. and Lydia (Seitz) Greiner, born June 29, 1937, in Peoria, Ill. He married his high school sweetheart, Arlene Unks Greiner, on July 3, 1960, in Morton. She survives.
Duane is also survived by his two sons, Steven (Rizelle) Greiner and Daniel (Lori) Greiner, both of Chicago; brother-in-law, Dr. Gerald Unks of Chapel Hill, N.C.; two step-sisters, Becky (George) Douglas of Mackinaw and Juanita (Everett) McNeese of Washington; three step-brothers, Dal (Yvonne) Embry of Mackinaw, Don (Janice) Embry of Peoria and Jerry (Sharon) Embry of Ft. Wayne, Ind.; two nieces, Sharon (Martin) McCally of Edna, Kan., and Jeannette (Noel) Rueb of Attchison, Kan.; and two great-nephews, James and Jacob McCally.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Floyd Greiner; one infant brother, Donald; and stepmother, Suzie Embry Greiner.
Duane was raised on a dairy farm, where he learned to love the land and knew what hard work meant. He developed a knack for gardening, which he practiced throughout his life. While in school, he enjoyed playing basketball, baseball and running track. After graduating from Morton High School with the class of 1955, he continued playing fast pitch softball with several Morton teams. Duane served on the park district softball commission, which developed Lion's Field for softball and baseball games. He loved all sports, especially playing golf with his buddies at Pine Lakes Golf Course. He was proud of the fact that he shot three "hole in one's." Duane was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan. Another favorite was the annual winter trip to Sanibel Island, Fla., where lasting friendships were made with people from all over the United States.
He was fortunate to work for Hagerty Steel Company in East Peoria, Ill., for 33 years. He worked in sales and purchasing and retired as a senior steel buyer in 1999.
His Christian faith was an important part of his life. Duane was one of the "good guys."
He was a member of Grace Church since 1973, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, with Pastor Brad Habegger and Pastor Tim Bertsche officiating. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, and at the church, from 9 to 9:45 a.m., prior to the service on Thursday. Burial will be in Groveland Mennonite Church Cemetery.
A very special thank you to Jacquie, his hospice nurse from Compassus Hospice. Everyone should be so lucky to have a nurse like her.
Memorials may be made to Illinois Cancer Care, 8940 N. Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61615; Grace Church, 1325 E. Jefferson St., Morton, IL 61550; or Peoria Rescue Ministries, 601 SW Adams St., Peoria, IL 61602.
To view Duane's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 10 to June 12, 2019