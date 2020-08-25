1/1
Duane Haag
1937 - 2020
MORTON - Duane O. Haag, 83, of St. Simon Island, Ga., formerly of Morton, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at his home.
He was born on July 4, 1937, in Buffalo Center, Iowa, to John and Vilo (Hanson) Haag. He married Mary Ann Shipreck in Norte Dame, Ind., on February 11, 1961.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann Haag of St. Simon Island, Ga.; two sons, Christopher (Susan) Haag of Bloomington, Ill., and Fr. Michael Haag of Carlinville, Ill.; one daughter, Valerie Haag of Naples, Fla.; three grandchildren, Alexander, Stephanie and Natalie; one brother, Dyrald (Jayne) Haag of Alpharetta, Ga.; and one sister, Cynthia (Jeffrey) Henning of Naples, Fla., and Des Moines, Iowa.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, John, James and Jerome; and one sister, Debra.
Duane worked at Bethlehem Steel for three years, and then as a mechanical engineer for Caterpillar, Inc., retiring after 35 years.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Duane's son, Fr. Michael Haag officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed during the visitation and funeral service and masks are required. Burial will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors or the Alzheimer's Association.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
AUG
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Funeral services provided by
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center
140 S. Detroit Ave
Morton, IL 61550
3092637426
