Duane Joseph Libby
PEKIN - Duane Joseph Libby, 88, of Pekin, Illinois, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on February 18, 2020. He was born May 30, 1931, to Clyde Stanley Libby and Olive Warren Libby in Buxton, Maine.
Duane met the love of his life, Gloria Jean Hawton, in 1951 when he was working as a freight elevator operator for Block & Kohl's in Peoria, Illinois. They were married in Peoria on July 3, 1952. Duane worked for Caterpillar Tractor Company for 30 years, retiring in 1982. After retirement, he and Gloria were busy volunteers with the Red Cross. They worked disaster calls throughout central Illinois, serving meals from the mobile kitchens. Duane held many leadership positions with their church, Zion Lutheran Church in Peoria. He was also active as a leader in Boy Scouts in the 1960's and 1970's. Duane was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Olive Libby; and half-sisters, Marilyn Ward and Lauren Libby.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria Libby; son, Dale Libby; daughter, Gale Riggins (Ron); grandchildren, Reverend Dean Libby (Debbie), Jessica Sheppard (Michael), Melanie Whittington Brennan, Ryan Riggins (Ashley), and Amanda Mays (Brandon); great grandchildren, Caitlyn, Logan and Luke Libby, Torrance and Bailey Sheppard, Zachary Patrick, Connor, Emily and Abigail Brennan, Piper, Riley and Rowan Riggins; great great grandson Jaxson Patrick; half-sisters, Doris Wagner, Gail Libby, Flossie Obie, Edith Duprey and Mary Libby; and half-brother, Joe Libby.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Pastor Greg Moyer will officiate. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Burial to follow at Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria, Illinois.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 96011.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020