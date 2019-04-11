|
Duane Schwab
PEORIA - Duane Anderson Schwab Jr., 49, of Peoria passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at Unity Point Methodist Medical Center surrounded by the love of his family.
Duane was born May 22, 1969 in Peoria to Duane Sr. and Lenora (Wright) Schwab-Barton. They preceded him in death.
Surviving are his lifetime partner, Joanne Schwab; his children, Eric Buck of Oklahoma, Cody (Stacie) Schwab, Jessica Schwab, all of Peoria, and Nikki Schwab of Wisconsin; his grandchildren, Aubree, Layla, Ronnie, Jazmin, Ryliegh, Vinnie, Ellie May, and Julian; two brothers, Marty (Missy) Schwab-Schneider and Roberto Barton; two sisters, Eraina (Bob) Parlier-Chamblin and Selena Barton, both of Peoria; two nephews, Brian (Rachel) Schwab of Washington and Christopher Parlier of Peoria. Duane is also survived by many cousins; a great nephew, Caleb Anthony; two great nieces, Ava and Evelyn Schwab; and a very special cousin, James Wright of Peoria.
He was an animal lover. He had several pets, especially dogs over the years that were a really important part of his life.
Of all things, family was the most important thing in his life. Duane enjoyed the outdoors and spending his time with friends and loved ones. A tough man, he fought for years to be with his loved ones for as long as possible.
Duane was in the floor covering business before working as a driver for Yellow Checker Cab and Freight Company. He was a jack of all trades. Once he put his mind to it, there was nothing he couldn't accomplish. He will be missed by everyone who loved and knew him. He is now flying high with the eagles, finally at peace.
Cremation will be accorded, with burial to be held at a later date.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation service is in charge of arrangements.
A memorial service for all family and friends will be from 2 to 5 p.m. on April 14th, 2019 at the Whitecap Drifter Boat Club located at 6802 Sankoty Drive, Peoria.
To view Duane's memorial page please go to www.schmidthaller.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019