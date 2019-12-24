|
Duane Thomas Maloney
BARTONVILLE - Duane Thomas Maloney, 80, of Bartonville, IL, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
Mr. Maloney was born on July 23, 1939, to Marietta E. (Theobald) and Wendell T. Maloney at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, IL. He married Mary Joy Barto on November 5, 1966, in Minneapolis, MN.
He attended Spalding Institute and Bradley University in Peoria, IL. Mr. Maloney served two years active duty in the United States Army as a Communications Specialist from 1963 to 1965, followed by three years of reserve duty. He was awarded the Marksman (Rifle M-14) Certificate of Achievement by the United States Government. Mr. Maloney was attached to the Southern European Task Force, where he was awarded a Medal of Recognition by the Italian Government for his courageous service during the Vajont Dam Disaster on October 9, 1963.
Following an Honorable Discharge, Mr. Maloney continued his service to others with the United States Postal Service. His dedication to the community was apparent throughout his 37-year career as a Mail Carrier. He earned the Million Mile Safety Award after achieving this milestone without a single accident.
Mr. Maloney is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary; sons, Stephen T. (Tracie) Maloney of Buffalo Grove, IL, and Shawn P. (Cheryl) Maloney of Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Lauren, Mark and Andrew Maloney of Buffalo Grove, IL, and William Maloney of Chicago, IL; brothers, Michael (Karen) Maloney of Highland, IN, and Patrick (Phyllis) Maloney of Peoria, IL; sister, Maribeth (James) Tuerk of Alpharetta, GA; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother.
A funeral Mass will be Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 to 10:45 a.m., at St. Ann Catholic Church in Peoria. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Mausoleum in Peoria.
Arrangements are with Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel.
Memorials may be made to a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019