Dwain "Cotton" J. Hislope
DAHINDA- Dwain "Cotton" J. Hislope, 87, of Dahinda, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:54 p.m.
He was born January 16, 1933 in Somerset, Kentucky to Hugh and Rova Hislope.
Surviving are his children, Cindy Hislope of Portland, Oregon, Sheri Hislope (Andy Covey) of Dunlap, and Dave Hislope (Angie Merrick) of Mapleton; sister, Ina Hageman of Bartonville; brother, Bob (Joyce) Hislope of Bartonville; grandchildren, Erin Hislope, Bree and Bonnie Espinoza; great-grandchildren, Cate Hislope and Logan Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ed Hislope; and one sister, Doris Ingram.
Cotton was a decorated Korean War Army Veteran. He was a foreman at Keystone Steel and Wire, retiring in 1983.
He was kind, loving and had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a scratch golfer and a lifelong Cardinal fan. He loved wildlife and working outdoors. He especially loved his beloved cat, Honey.
A private funeral service for the family and close friends will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel.
Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to your local animal shelter.
