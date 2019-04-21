|
Dwight Morgan
MORTON - Dwight E. Morgan, 90, of Morton passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Dwight was born on January 12, 1929, in Guthrie County, Iowa, to Alpha and Estella (Fickes) Morgan. He married Constance J. Maurer on April 9, 1955, in Tremont. She preceded him in death on December 25, 2013. He was also preceded in death by five brothers and one sister.
Dwight is survived by his children, David Morgan of DeBary, Fla., Jacqueline Powers of Creve Coeur, Patty (Martin) Jones of Morton, Shelly Thompson of Peoria and Mark Morgan (Nealie Harrison) of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one brother, Kenneth (Lois) Morgan of Phoenix, Ariz.; and his beloved shelties, Angel and Cheyenne.
Dwight graduated from Bradley University, where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and also received his Master's Degree in History from Cal-Poly Tech in San Luis Obispo, Calif. He served in the Illinois Air National Guard and in the San Luis Obispo Vandenberg Air Force Base.
Dwight was a history teacher, where he had taught at Grundy Elementary School in Morton and Germantown Hills Elementary School. He loved teaching, especially grade school level students. He later sold World Book Encyclopedia, until 1982, throughout Central Illinois. Dwight owned and operated Byerly Music, until 1985, which was located in the Pekin Mall. He was an AFLAC Insurance Agent in the Peoria area until his retirement. He was a member of the Morton Christian Church, where he was involved in Men's Group, Bible study and Sunday School.
Dwight was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and a passionate gardener. He and his wife enjoyed square dancing and were members of the Morton Whirl-a-Ways Square Dancing Club, where Dwight was a former President of the club.
Services will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Burial will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Morton Christian Church, the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home or Tazewell Animal Protective Society (TAPS).
The family would like to thank the staff at the Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton and the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria for their love and exceptional care.
