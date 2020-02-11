|
E. Arlene Goodman
PEKIN - E. Arlene Goodman, 92, of Green Valley passed away and went home to be with her Lord and Savior at 1:48 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Autumn Accolade in Green Valley. She was formerly of Pekin.
Born Oct. 14, 1927, in Pekin to Ora S. and Mae B. (Gardiner) Jones, she married Bubie C. "J.R." Goodman Jr. on May 6, 1950, in Pekin. He died on May 10, 2001, in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one infant daughter, Cheryl Lynn Goodman; and a daughter-in-law, Linda Goodman.
Surviving are two sons, Darrell D. Goodman and Kevin L. (Kay) Goodman, both of Pekin; four grandchildren, Brian (Misty) Goodman of Morton, Kimberly (Kevin) Weaver of Pekin, Bethany (Sean Murphy) Goodman of Denver, Colo., and Kyle (Alyssa) Goodman of Morton; and six great-grandchildren, Ronan Weaver, Kiera Weaver, Nolan Weaver, Elyse Weaver, Corinne Goodman and Camille Goodman.
Arlene was deeply committed to her Lord, her husband and her family. She and her husband had the vision and founded WBNH radio together in 1980 as the Central Illinois Radio Fellowship. Today, the station is a primary affiliate with Moody. She was a former member of First Baptist Church in Pekin, where she was focused on the children's ministry as Sunday school superintendent, nursery director, Awana volunteer and directed vacation Bible school for several years. She later attended Grace Presbyterian Church in Peoria.
Prior to raising a family, Arlene worked as a civil service employee during the Korean War, as a beautician and a dental assistant. She also was a trusted bookkeeper for some area small businesses and WBNH for many years.
Her funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Charlie Dean will officiate. Visitation will be one hour before the funeral. Burial will be in Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to WBNH Radio, 1919 Mayflower Drive, Pekin, Illinois 61554.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020