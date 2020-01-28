|
|
E. Brandon Smith
PEORIA - E. Brandon Smith, 83, of Peoria died peacefully at home on Sunday, January 26, 2020.
Surviving are Beverly, his wife of 48 years; two daughters, Daisy (Matthew) Helber of Denver, CO, and Holly Toraason of Peoria, IL; grandchildren, Keaton and Hudson Helber and Naomi and Wren Toraason; and his sister, Janann Poteet of Sacramento, CA.
He was born in Peoria. During his 20s, he lived and worked in San Francisco, CA. Upon his return to Peoria, Brandon joined his father, Guerdon, in business at E.M. Smith & Co. He was president and owner of E.M. Smith & Co., and later worked at Martin Engineering in Kewanee, IL.
Brandon was a lifetime member of First Federated Church in Peoria. He loved antiques, enjoyed hosting parties and left his family and friends with many happy memories. His unique twist on life and generous personality were enjoyed by all who met him.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m., all at First Federated Church, 3601 North Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to Illinois Cancer Care Foundation, 8940 N. Wood Sage Road, Peoria, IL 61614 ([email protected]); or a .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020