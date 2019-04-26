|
E. Jeanne Grube
PEORIA — E. Jeanne Grube, 96, of Peoria passed on Monday, April 22, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria.
She was born in Peoria and was raised in East Peoria. After graduating she enrolled at Bradley University, majoring in Education with a Minor in Home Economics. She was in the Sigma Kappa Sorority. Upon graduation she moved to Chicago to take a job at an Art Studio. After two years she was summoned home to attend her sick mother. Later she moved to Champaign to attend U of I, where she received her master's degree, met her husband, Vincent, and got married. They moved to Syracuse, New York, where Vincent studied Law and Accounting. After that, they moved back to East Peoria, where they resided with her parents.
Vincent worked in the tool crib at Caterpillar and Jeanne taught school at Richland. When Vincent landed a job at Couch & Heyle, Jeanne went about her business raising four children and her husband. She was a homeroom mother, den mother with the Cub Scouts, she was a "Helping Hands" house, worked on the Salvation Army Board, taught Art and remedial reading in Mrs. Goldhammer's second-grade class at Heinz Grade School for years. She was an Election Judge and was the oldest member of P.E.O. Chapter F.B. She loved to paint pictures and garden.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent, and oldest son, Christopher. She left behind daughter, Victoria; sons, Scott (Nancy), Eric; granddaughters, Nelle (Owen), Emma, Kate; lots of nieces and nephews; and aunt, Shirley. She will surely be missed by her many friends and family.
Cremation has been accorded, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or PAWS in her name. The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com or mailed to her son, Eric Grube, 2305 N. Maryland St., Peoria, IL 61603.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2019