E. Marie Secrist
WILLIAMSFIELD - E. Marie Secrist, 83, of Williamsfield died at 8:31 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Williamsfield United Methodist Church. The Rev. Chet Travis will officiate. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Burial will be at the Victoria Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the Williamsfield United Methodist Church or to Walk for Baby Feet.
Rux Funeral Home in Williamsfield is assisting the family with arrangements.
She was born on January 3, 1936, in rural Victoria, the daughter of Roscoe Francis "Ross" and Addie Bertha (Naslund) Miles. She married George Marvin Secrist on April 18, 1955, in Victoria and he preceded her in death on February 11, 2003.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and a great-grandson, Andrew Lee Hart.
She is survived by a son, Rick (Peggy) Secrist, and a daughter, Vickie (Bob) Anderson, both of Williamsfield; six grandsons; two granddaughters; one step-grandson; one step-granddaughter; six great-granddaughters; five great-grandsons; four step-great-granddaughters; and two step-great-grandsons; two brothers, Duane (Sharon) Miles of Monmouth and Ben (Holly) Miles of Annapolis, MD; and two sisters, Marilyn Rice of Woodhull and Janet Clark of Galesburg.
Marie had graduated from ROVA High School in 1954. After she had married her husband, Marvin, the couple lived in California while he served with the U.S. Marines. After moving back to the area, she had worked at several places, including Rice Grocery and Youngs Grocery and as the office manager at Dan Stevens Insurance in Williamsfield. She had also served as the Village of Williamsfield Clerk and Treasurer. She was a member of the Williamsfield United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as its bookkeeper. She was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. She was a hands-on grandma, supporting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all that they did, and sharing her special encouragement and love with all of them.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019