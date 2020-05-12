Home

To be announced at a later date
Arlington National Cemetery
Earl A. Minnich Jr.


1933 - 2020
Earl A. Minnich Jr. Obituary
Earl A. Minnich Jr.
PEORIA - Earl A. Minnich, 86, of Willowbrook, Illinois, formerly of Peoria, died on Sunday May 10, 2010, at Sunrise Senior Living of Willowbrook, Illinois.
He was born on August 3, 1933, in Chicago, IL, to Earl A. and Helen M. Minnich. He married Donna L. Wilson on June 6, 1981, in Indiana.
Surviving are his wife and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Earl received a Bachelors Degree from Bradley University in Peoria, IL, and was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. Earl retired from the U.S. Air Force as a Lt. Colonel and spent most of his military career as a B-52 Navigator, serving several tours of duty overseas during the Vietnam War.
Services will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020
