Earl C. Franks
EAST PEORIA - Earl C. Franks, age 90, of East Peoria, Illinois, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on February 26, 1929, in Peoria to John R. and Mildred (Haworth) Franks. He married Anna Kyle on Nov. 1, 1958. She preceded him in death on March 22, 2001, in Peoria.
He was also preceded by his parents and one brother, Ramon Franks.
He later married Jeanine Densberger in 2002. She survives of East Peoria, along with two daughters, Julie (Kurt) Jamison of East Peoria and Janis (Roger) Gates of Rogers, AR; two step-sons, Gary (Jana) Densberger of Virginia and David (Sue) Densberger of Washington, IL; eight grandchildren, Gregory (Mary Beth) Jamison of Cleveland, OH, Grant Jamison of Houston, TX, Connor Gates of Albuquerque, NM, Larsen Gates of Rogers, AR, Kimberly (Eric) Glow of Washington, IL, Katherine (Jake) Johnson of Virginia, Stephanie Densberger of Washington D.C., and Ashley Densberger of Nashville, TN; and one great-grandson, Alex Glow of Washington, IL.
Earl was an Army veteran of the Korean War, serving in Japan. He worked for the TP&W/Santa Fe Railroads for 40 years. He worked in many capacities and retired in 1985 as the manager of the Labor Relations and Personnel Dept. He was an assistant at Remmert Funeral Home for 20-plus years. He had volunteered for many years with the Festival of Lights in East Peoria. He was a board member of East Peoria Mass Transit. In earlier years, he had officiated high school basketball games. He was an avid fan of Bradley Basketball.
Earl had been a member of the East Peoria First United Methodist Church for almost 50 years. He recently had celebrated his 90th birthday with 40 of his family members and closest friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the East Peoria First United Methodist Church. The Rev. Mary Arnold will officiate. A visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to East Peoria First United Methodist Church, 154 East Washington Street, East Peoria, IL 61611. Online condolences and tributes may be made at www.RemmertFuneralHome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019