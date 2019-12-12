Home

Earl Doby Obituary
Earl Doby
PEORIA - Earl Lee Doby, 70, of Peoria, IL departed from this world on December 3, 2019. He was born to Lucille Doby and LC Sturdivant on March 23, 1949 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Earl is survived by his wife, Mary Sue Doby, and his children.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Peoria Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. There will be no visitation. Memorials may be given to his church. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019
