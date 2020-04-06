|
Earl Doubet II
PEORIA - Earl Wesley Doubet II, known as Earl, was born in Peoria, Illinois, on August 13, 1926. Earl passed from this life to more life in Peoria, Illinois, at 3:28 a.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Earl was a big man in all ways: he stood 6'6" tall and 220 pounds most of his life, he made big tracks all over the world in business, he was an outstanding family man, and, approaching the end of his life, he showed exceptional grace and good cheer in the face of hardship.
Earl's father died when Earl was six months old, and Earl and his siblings, Mary and Joe, were raised by a powerful single mom, Julia, in the days when a single mom was paid a pittance. Their family was financially poor, and tightly knit. At the age of 10 years old, Earl began working a 4 a.m. paper route to help the family.
During World War II, Earl enlisted in the Army. He was identified as a college candidate, and the Army put him through engineering school at the University of Wisconsin and Oregon State University. Earl recalled that the Army had a rule that if you didn't maintain a B average or better, you were given a rifle and shipped to the front. He said there was never a better motivator to work hard. After the war, Earl acquired his business degree at Bradley University.
Earl, then, hired on with Caterpillar Tractor Company in Peoria. He began work as a tour guide. This began an extraordinary career that earned him transfers and promotions throughout the United States, as well as to Canada, Scotland and Switzerland. He represented Caterpillar in travels to over 100 countries throughout the globe. He represented Caterpillar in completing the prestigious MIT Senior Executive Program. His career culminated in being president of Caterpillar Americas, which encompassed Canada, as well as the South American continent, and as founder and president of Caterpillar World Trading Company, a groundbreaking company that sold Caterpillar equipment to cash-strapped countries and companies across the globe in exchange for goods and services.
Earl was a devoted husband to his loving wife of 69 years, Norma. Norma was Earl's valued wife, friend and partner as they traveled the globe together, establishing homes in places near and far. He is survived, also, by his two sons who he loved dearly and by whom he was loved in return, Earl Wesley Doubet III, known as Chip, and his wife, Debbie, of Houston, Texas, and Steve Doubet and his wife, Tricia, of Dallas, Texas. He is survived, also, by the grandchildren he loved, Lauren Doubet Ballard and husband, Cole, and Jennifer Doubet Lyons and husband, Nick, of Houston, Texas, and Alex Doubet and Chris Doubet of Dallas, Texas; as well as by great-grandchildren, Hunter Ballard and Wesley Lyons of Houston, Texas. Earl always forecast happiness and success for each of these loved ones.
During the last several years of his life, Earl experienced great physical challenges. The manner in which he persevered through his difficulties with grace and good humor will forever be inspirational to all who knew him.
Earl was a Christian man who said that God had taken great care of him during this life and he believed that God would take great care of him during his next stage of life.
Earl was a member of First Federated Church. Also, he was a member of Peoria Country Club.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Julia; his sister, Jean Doubet Hamric; and his brother, Joe Doubet.
Due to the coronavirus, only a small family service will be held this week. However, in the future when public gatherings are again allowed, there will be announced a date and a time for a memorial service that will be held at First Federated Church.
Please make donations to First Federated Church in Peoria; Saint Jude Christian Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate, 530 N.E. Glen Oak Ave., Peoria, IL 61637; or a charity of your choosing.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 6 to Apr. 8, 2020