Earl E. Johnston
EAST PEORIA - Earl Eugene Johnston, 89, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at 8:04 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL.
He was born on April 18, 1931, in Peoria, IL, to Everett C. and Margaret (Gonsalves) Johnston. He married Alice M. Haedicke on July 10, 1954, in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Alice of East Peoria; children, Theresa Johnston and Art (Sandra) Johnston, both of East Peoria; grandchildren, Jeremiah "Jake" (Anna) Johnston, Andrea (Adam) Watson and Rachel Johnston; great-grandchildren, Shawn, Tyler and Jason Johnston, Logan, Brody and Katelyn Watson and Davian and Rae Marie Smith; great-great-grandchildren, Vanessa and Raiden Johnston; and siblings, Gary Johnston of Peoria and Shirley Valenti of Oklahoma City, OK.
He was preceded in death by infant daughter, Margaret; infant grandson, Riley; six brothers; and one sister.
Earl was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Korean War, where he was awarded a Purple Heart. He was a heavy equipment operator for Peoria Park District, retiring after 35 years. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church in Peoria, the East Peoria VFW Post 2078 and the Spring Bay American Legion Post 1115. Earl enjoyed working in his shop and on his farm, driving his golf cart and going out with his buddies for coffee. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, with the Reverend Barry Long officiating. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Germantown Hills Chapel. Burial will be in the Haedicke Family Cemetery in East Peoria, with military rites accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 908 West Hanssler Place, Peoria, IL 61604; or the Haedicke Family Cemetery, c/o Lucille Haedicke, 190 Ten Mile Creek Road, East Peoria, IL 61611.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com
.