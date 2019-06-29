|
Earl E. Roll
EDELSTEIN - Earl Everett Roll, 95, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at his home in Edelstein, where he was born on February 20, 1924, the son of Everett E. and Ruth Gentry Roll. He married Marjorie E. Rowe on May 17, 1946. She preceded him in death just seven months ago to the day.
Surviving are three daughters, Cynthia Bashusen of Princeville, Marillyn (Gary) Fuller of Williamsfield and Lisa Tacchia of Essex; four grandchildren, Julie (Ron) Delbridge of Princeville, David (Terri) Bashusen of Monica, Carrie (Frederick) Phillips of Wilmette and Kristin (Rob) Wagner of Elmwood; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Patricia Roll Murphy of Littleton, Colorado.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, James Howard Roll; one son, Stephen Howard Roll; one grandson, Jason Fuller; and one son-in-law, James Tacchia.
Earl retired as postmaster of Edelstein, after 25 years of service. He was involved in many community projects, serving as chairman of the Edelstein Centennial in 1987, and co-chair of the committee to develop ECHO Park in Edelstein. He was a former member of Lawn Ridge Masonic Lodge #415 and a current member of Princeville Lodge #360 A.F. & A.M. He served as DDGM of the 2nd Western District of Illinois Masons for six years. In 2019, he received his 50-year pin and certificate. He was a member of the Dunlap American Legion Post #1078 for 42 years and a director of the Marshall Co. Cemetery Board at Speer for many years.
He was a United States Army veteran and served three years with the 64th Chemical Depot Co., during World War II as a Sgt. Tech., and served as chaplain of the company's reunion for many years.
Earl was a member of the Blue Ridge United Methodist Church in rural Edelstein, where he served as music director for 30 years and was a lay leader and representative at United Methodist Church conferences. He was currently a member of the Edelstein Community Church, where the family will host a celebration of life gathering from 12 noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019. Burial will be prior to the gathering at 10:30 a.m. at Lawn Ridge Cemetery in rural Edelstein. Pastor Ernie Russell will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Edelstein Community Church, Lawn Ridge Cemetery or the Princeville Lodge #360 A.F. & A.M.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville is in charge of arrangements. To leave condolences for Earl's family, visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 29 to July 1, 2019