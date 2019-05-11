|
Earl H. Swendsen Jr.
CHILLICOTHE - Earl H Swendsen Jr., 68, of Chillicothe died Monday, April 29, 2019.
Earl was born on April 20, 1951, in Peoria to Earl Sr. and Bettye (Schultz) Swendsen. He attended Illinois Valley Central High School and Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.
Earl was the owner of ByGone's Antiques in Chillicothe and enjoyed selling at numerous antique shows throughout the state. He enjoyed collecting, gardening, eating and Chicago sports. Earl volunteered and served as a trustee at St Mark's Lutheran in Chillicothe. He was a passionate dart ball player, highly involved in several local leagues, and bowled in several Peoria leagues.
He is survived by his brother, Mark Swendsen (Christine [May]) of Middlebury, Indiana; nephew, Craig (Jen) Swendsen of Zionsville, Indiana; and nieces, Stephanie Swendsen (Stephen Hopkins) of Austin, Texas, and Carly Swendsen of Mishawaka, Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Sr.; mother, Bettye Lou; and nephew, Eric.
Memorial service will be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Chillicothe on Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m, with fellowship to follow.
Donations may be sent to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 822 West Pine Street, Chillicothe, IL 61523.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 11 to May 13, 2019