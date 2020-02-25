|
|
Earl R. Hunt
METAMORA - Earl R. Hunt, 96, of Metamora, IL, passed away at 11:40 a.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Proctor in Peoria, IL.
Earl was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during World War II. He was employed as a flooring and carpet installer, working for Irv Zeisel and working with Pat Minster.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Mason Funeral Home Metamora Chapel, with the Reverend Trevor Bartolomucci and Pastor Bob DeBolt officiating. Burial will be in Hickory Point Cemetery in Metamora, with military rites accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Camp Tapawingo, 1452 Hickory Point Road, Metamora, IL 61548.
Online condolences at www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020