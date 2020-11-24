1/1
Earl Spangler
BARTONVILLE - Earl Norman Spangler, 80, of Bartonville passed away at 3:18 p.m. on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born August 12, 1940, in Peoria to Karl W. and Florence (Patterson) Spangler, he married Barbara Marsh on February 18, 1962, in Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Audra Roberts of Bartonville; two grandchildren, Taylor and Kylee Roberts, both of Bartonville; four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Skyelin, Ryker and Cleo Mykal; and two siblings, John (Melba) Spangler of Pekin and Elizabeth Rodden of Canton.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Donald Spangler.
Earl was a veteran of the United States Navy.
He had worked as an electrician at Caterpillar, Inc. for 30 years, retiring in 1992, and served as a volunteer firefighter. He was a member of Local UAW Local 974 in East Peoria.
Earl was a master craftsman, who enjoyed fishing, camping, vacationing and being available for others. He was an immense father role model for his granddaughters.
He was a member of New Life Christian Fellowship Church in North Pekin, where he played the organ for many years.
His visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Creve Coeur. Guidelines regarding social distancing and wearing of masks will be required. His graveside service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria. Pastor Marty Smith will officiate. Military rites will be provided by the United States Navy and Tazewell Military Rites Team.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to New Life Christian Fellowship Church, 309 Elm Street, North Pekin, IL 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
405 Rusche St
Creve Coeur, IL 61610
3096943322
