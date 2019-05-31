|
|
Earl Stahl
PRINCEVILLE - Earl Donald Stahl, 89, born October 4, 1927 to Daniel and Elsie (Streitmatter) Stahl passed away on October 21, 2016. Earl is survived by one sister, Marilyn (Rexford) Beer of Ontario, Ohio and one sister-in-law, Beverly (Duane) Mitchell Stahl of Peoria, IL. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Edith and Lila, brothers Lawrence and Duane. Earl's wife of 48 years, Willidene 97 , passed away April 2, 2019.
Earl is also survived by children Linda (Robert) Alexander Fruin of Redding, CA; Terry (Janet) Alexander of Phoenix, AZ; Larry (Sherry) Alexander of Glendale, AZ and Dixie (Bill) Alexander Voss of Shell Knob, MO along with many grand & great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Earl was a life-long resident of rural Princeville. A farmer his whole life, he is no doubt riding his John Deere with an ear-to-ear grin and checking out all the heavenly crops! Rest in peace dear soul.
A graveside service for Earl and Willidene will be held on June 5th at 1 p.m. at the Streitmatter Cemetery in rural Princeville. All are welcome to attend. Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 31 to June 2, 2019