Earl Stalter
ELMWOOD - Earl L. Stalter, 83, of Elmwood, passed away at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor.
Earl was born Aug. 20, 1935, in Trivoli, IL, on the family homestead, to Louis R. and Dorothea (Heuermann) Stalter. He married Patricia Deanne Patterson on April 6, 1956, in Elmwood. They were married 59 years when Deanne passed on Oct. 28, 2015.
Their children survive: Calie Stalter of Elmwood, Scott (Michelle) Stalter of Maquon, Joel (Stephanie) Stalter of Morton, and Lynne (Gary) Goudie of Knoxville; sister-in-law, Shirley Stalter; brother-in-law, Bob (Dana) Patterson; five grandchildren, Terri (Dylan) Pash, Luke Stalter, Zack Foose, Cole Stalter, and Kyle (Aleena) Stalter; four great-grandchildren, Jesse, Christian, and Lilian Pash, and Logan Stalter; many step grandchildren and step-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ralph Stalter, and one sister, Carol (Keith) McKeever.
Earl graduated from Farmington High School in 1953 and Bradley University's automotive engineering program in 1955. He started working at Caterpillar Tractor Company on Aug. 8, 1955 pushing a broom in the factory, then as a forklift operator. In the 1960s, he transferred to the engineering department where he worked as an engineering records analyst, retiring on Feb. 1, 1998, from the Tech Center after 42 ½ years of service.
After they married, Earl and Deanne lived in Elmwood, IL, until returning to the family farm in July 1977, where they both enjoyed gardening and big family get togethers. Around Elmwood, he was known as "that guy with the camera." He shared his photographs with the students, staff, coaches, and teachers of area schools and newspapers.
Earl was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Elmwood, where he served over the years as an usher, an elder, Sunday School teacher, youth group leader, and he ran the sound system for a great many of years.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Elmwood. The Reverend Marla Bauler will officiate. A visitation will be held the night before on Sunday, March 24, 2019, from 4 to 6:00 p.m., at the church. Burial will immediately follow the service at Elmwood Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Elmwood and St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
To view Earl's video tribute or to leave online condolences, please visit www.oakshinesfuneralhome.com
Oaks-Hines Funeral Home and Crematory in Elmwood is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2019