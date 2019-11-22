Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home
428 West McClure Avenue
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 682-6616
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Wamack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Wamack


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Wamack Obituary
Earl Wamack
PEORIA - Earl Boyd Wamack, age 93, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Bickford House in Peoria.
Earl was born on April 2, 1926 in Pontiac, Michigan to Boyd and Loretta (Hart) Wamack. He married Jeannette C. Moser on May 14, 1955 in St. Louis, MO.
Surviving are his wife, Jean; his children, Cynthia Wamack of East Peoria, IL, Donna (Michael) Cruz of Peoria, IL, Nancy Wamack of Peoria, IL, Karen (Mark) Briggs of Trivoli, IL and Jeffrey Wamack of Springfield, IL; seven grandchildren, Sara and Zachariah Gutierrez, Anamaria, Carlos and Isabella Cruz, Blake Adams and Chloe Briggs; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriella Larson and Ryleigh Fugitt. Also surviving is his brother, Burl Wamack of St. Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Thelma Bayless; an infant daughter, Lisa Wamack and one daughter-in-law, Dawn Wamack.
Earl served in the U.S. Navy, fighting in WWII and was present during the Battle of Iwo Jima. He then worked for Wheeling Corrugated for 25 years. Earl loved his family, especially his grandchildren and was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan. In September of 2014 Earl was selected for the Greater Peoria Honor Flight. Earl's family would like to thank Dr. David Rodenberg and the staff of the 3300 and 3400 floors of OSF St. Francis Medical Center for their excellent care of Earl.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a family graveside service will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements were handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -