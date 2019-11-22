|
|
Earl Wamack
PEORIA - Earl Boyd Wamack, age 93, of Peoria, passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Bickford House in Peoria.
Earl was born on April 2, 1926 in Pontiac, Michigan to Boyd and Loretta (Hart) Wamack. He married Jeannette C. Moser on May 14, 1955 in St. Louis, MO.
Surviving are his wife, Jean; his children, Cynthia Wamack of East Peoria, IL, Donna (Michael) Cruz of Peoria, IL, Nancy Wamack of Peoria, IL, Karen (Mark) Briggs of Trivoli, IL and Jeffrey Wamack of Springfield, IL; seven grandchildren, Sara and Zachariah Gutierrez, Anamaria, Carlos and Isabella Cruz, Blake Adams and Chloe Briggs; and two great-grandchildren, Gabriella Larson and Ryleigh Fugitt. Also surviving is his brother, Burl Wamack of St. Louis, MO. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Thelma Bayless; an infant daughter, Lisa Wamack and one daughter-in-law, Dawn Wamack.
Earl served in the U.S. Navy, fighting in WWII and was present during the Battle of Iwo Jima. He then worked for Wheeling Corrugated for 25 years. Earl loved his family, especially his grandchildren and was a die-hard St. Louis Cardinals fan. In September of 2014 Earl was selected for the Greater Peoria Honor Flight. Earl's family would like to thank Dr. David Rodenberg and the staff of the 3300 and 3400 floors of OSF St. Francis Medical Center for their excellent care of Earl.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a family graveside service will be held at Camp Butler National Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements were handled through Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019