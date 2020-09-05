1/1
Ed LeFevre
Ed LeFevre
PEORIA - Ed LeFevre, 84, of Peoria passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020, at the Care Center at Lutheran Hillside Village.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 12, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Mark Nelson officiating. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service. Following the service, the ashes will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sep. 5 to Sep. 7, 2020.
