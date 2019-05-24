|
Eddie Janszen
TOLUCA — Eddie Dean Janszen, 73, of rural Toluca, IL, died at 9:19 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria, with his family by his side.
Eddie was born on November 2, 1945, in Peoria to Ben A. Sr. and Dorothy E. McWilliams Johnson. He married Carol A. O'Conner on November 5, 1966, in Peoria Heights; she survives.
Also surviving are two children, Laura (Woody) Woodruff of Peoria Heights and Christopher (Lisa) Janszen of Washington; sister, Sharon Belfield of Peoria; brother, Larry (Jeannie) Johnson of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren, Jared (Elizabeth Young) Woodruff, Maryn Janszen, and Benjamin Janszen. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ben Johnson.
Eddie was a US Army veteran, serving from 1966 to 1968. He served in Kitzingen, Germany.
Eddie worked at Caterpillar Tractor Co. for over 42 years. He last worked at the Caterpillar Proving Grounds for 18 years as an experimental research mechanic, retiring in 2007. He was a member of the American Legion in Minonk, worked as a Tazewell County Auxiliary Deputy for nine years, and farmed in Toluca for 20 years. He will be remembered as a very kind-hearted man.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be at St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Bartonville, where military rites will be accorded.
Memorials may be made to Multiple Sclerosis Society, , or .
Eddie's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com, where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 24 to May 26, 2019