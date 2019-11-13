Home

Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gospel Experience Church
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Gospel Experience Church
Eddie Lee Patton Sr.


1952 - 2019
Eddie Lee Patton Sr. Obituary
Eddie Lee Patton Sr.
PEORIA - Mr. Eddie "Hammer" Lee Patton Sr., 67, of Peoria, IL, passed away at 2:02 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago, IL, surrounded by his family.
Eddie was born on January 26, 1952, in Peoria, IL, to Theodore and Doris (Patton) Watson. He married Carolyn Haslett in Peoria, IL, on May 7, 1988.
Eddie was a 1970 Manual High School graduate. He was a very sociable person and loved fishing, blues music and playing card games and Dominos with his friends. Eddie loved football and was involved with his grandsons' football games. He was loved by his grandchildren. Eddie accepted Christ and was a believer in God. He battled cancer for 7 years longer than expected. Eddie would not push a worry off on anyone down to the end and wanted people to know he was fine.
Eddie leaves to cherish his loving memory and celebrate his life, his loving and devoted wife of 41 years, Carolyn Patton of Peoria; two sons, Eddie Patton Jr. of Peoria, IL, and Darrell Haslett of Farmington, IL; four daughters, Michelle Haslett of Peoria, IL, Kendra (Tim) Estes of Austin, TX, and Rachael Patton and Whitney Patton, both of Peoria, IL; one brother, Thomas (Jermeaka Brown) Watson of Peoria; two sisters, Samara Kay (Curtis) Grantham of Denver, CO, and Mary (Eddie) Walker of Peoria, IL; 24 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a special friend/brother, Harvey Thornton; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 infant child; 2 brothers, Theopolis Watson and Theodore Watson; and life-long friend/brother, Ralph Peary.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon Monday, November 18, 2019, at Gospel Experience Church, with a visitation at 11 a.m. The Host Pastor will be Richard Hammonds. The Rev. Marvin Hightower, Pastor of Liberty Church, will officiate. Eddie will be laid to rest at Parkview Cemetery.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
