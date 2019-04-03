|
Edgar "Ed" C. Welsh III
PEORIA - Edgar "Ed" C. Welsh III, 61, of Peoria, IL, passed away on Sunday, March 31, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on November 6, 1957, in Decatur, IL, to Virginia and Edgar C. Welsh Jr. He married Sandra K. Adamson on April 28, 1979, in Peoria. Surviving are his wife; two daughters, Amanda of Chicago and Lee of Peoria; one son, Richard of Peoria; his favorite grandson, Connor; and his beloved dog, Yoda.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
After graduating from Peoria High School, Ed served in the Navy from 1975-1985, on the USS Davidson in Hawaii, the USS Kiska in California, and the USS Iowa in Mississippi. He had the honor of participating on the recommission of the USS Iowa.
He worked for the Department of Treasury at the IRS in Bloomington, IL, and he retired from there in 2004. He worked at the Caterpillar Mossville plant before working as the Maintenance Supervisor at the Federal Court House until the time of his death.
Ed loved spending time with his family, especially with the love of his life of over 40 years, Sandy. He enjoyed going to his family cabin and taking road trips to go antique hunting and to auctions with Sandy. Hanging out with his kids and his grandson was his favorite pastime. His family meant everything to him.
He had a great love for animals and cheesy movies on the SyFy channel (Sharknado was his favorite), an intense sweet tooth and a constant craving for Diet Coke. He left love notes to Sandy all over the place and his laughter was infectious. Ed was selfless, loving and a source of quiet strength to so many.
A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, April 7, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Itoo Hall, 4904 W. Farmington Roaf, Peoria IL 60614. Cremation rites will be accorded and, per his wishes, his ashes are going back to his family cabin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Exotic Feline Rescue Center, 2221 E. Ashboro Road, Center Point, IN 47840.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co., Pekin/Peoria, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2019