Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
View Map
Edgar "Ed" Chapman


1936 - 2019
Edgar "Ed" Chapman Obituary
Edgar "Ed" Chapman
EAST PEORIA - Edgar "Ed" L. Chapman, 83, of East Peoria passed away on Friday, October 11, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
He was born on September 23, 1936, near Bloomfield, MO, to Evert Leon and Otelia (Coburn) Chapman. They preceded him in death.
Surviving are his two sons, Terrence (Kathy-Ann Moe) Chapman of Austin, TX, and Benjamin (Lauren Gauthier) Chapman of Buffalo, NY; three grandchildren, Eden, Audrey and Ryan Chapman; and one brother, Richard (Marilyn) Chapman.
Ed received his B.A. from William Jewell College in Liberty, Mo., and his M.A. and Ph.D. from Brown University, in Providence, R.I. He was Professor Emeritus in the English Department at Bradley University, where he taught writing and literature for almost four decades, from 1963 to 2002. He authored numerous articles and books including The Magic Labyrinth of Philip Jose Farmer (1984) and The Road to Castle Mount: The Science Fiction of Robert Silverberg (1999). He also co-edited Classic and Iconoclastic Alternate History Science Fiction (2003).
Ed grew up on a farm and began his education at a one-room schoolhouse, which he attended through the primary grades. He was a devoted St. Louis Cardinals fan and had an encyclopedic knowledge of many subjects, including western novels, science fiction and fantasy, Shakespeare and English literature, American Civil War history and Hollywood films.
He served in the Rhode Island National Guard and the U.S. Air Force Reserves during the late 1950s and early 1960s.
A funeral service will be Friday, October 25, 2019, at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Bradley University.
Words of comfort can be shared with the family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2019
