Haskell-Hott Funeral Home
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
Edith Brown Obituary
Edith Brown
PEORIA — Edith A. Brown, 101, longtime Peoria resident, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at Lutheran Hillside Village following a brief stay.
Services will be held at 12 noon on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville, Illinois, with visitation one hour before, followed by burial in Princeville Township Cemetery.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Edith's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
