Edith Lange
WASHINGTON - Edith E. Lange, 84, of Washington, IL, passed away at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at her residence.
She was born on February 1, 1935, in Metamora, IL the daughter of Harrison and Goldie Jackson Belcher. She married the love her life, Harold E. Lange, on March 4, 1954, in Washington and he survives.
Also surviving are three sons: Bob Lange and Rod (Barb) Lange both of Washington, and Chad Lange of San Francisco, CA; and one grandson, Jonathan (Rose Zell) Lange of Peoria, IL. Her parents, two brothers and three sisters preceded her in death.
Edith graduated from Washington Community High School. She had a deep love for children and taught two year olds at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington. She joyfully watched over the students of Washington's Central Grade School as a lunchroom monitor as well as the president of the PTA. Edie loved camping and fishing during the family vacations in northern Wisconsin, and enjoyed partnering with Harold in caring for their black & white cat, Dorothy, for the past few years. She worked a few retail jobs, but her most triumphant accomplishment came as a full-time homemaker, mother.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Washington. Visitation will be held one hour prior to her service, which is also at the church. Inurnment of her remains will be at later date at Hillcrest Memory Gardens in rural Morton. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be given to St. Mark's Lutheran Church-Children's and Family Ministry. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019