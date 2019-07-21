|
Edith M. Stahl
PRINCEVILLE - Edith M. Stahl, 96, of Peoria, formerly of Princeville, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 7:26 p.m. at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
Edith was born on June 22, 1923, in Cissna Park, IL. to Edward and Helen (Stoller) Knapp. She married John H. Stahl on March 2, 1946, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on May 13, 1993, in Peoria.
Edith's funeral will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Princeville Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville from 5 to 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at her church on Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Burial will be at the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Edith's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 21 to July 23, 2019