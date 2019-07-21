Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
(309) 385-4414
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services
304 North Walnut Avenue
Princeville, IL 61559
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Princeville Apostolic Christian Church
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Princeville Apostolic Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Stahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith M. Stahl


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith M. Stahl Obituary
Edith M. Stahl
PRINCEVILLE - Edith M. Stahl, 96, of Peoria, formerly of Princeville, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 7:26 p.m. at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria.
Edith was born on June 22, 1923, in Cissna Park, IL. to Edward and Helen (Stoller) Knapp. She married John H. Stahl on March 2, 1946, in Peoria. He preceded her in death on May 13, 1993, in Peoria.
Edith's funeral will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Princeville Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church will officiate. Visitation will be on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Princeville from 5 to 7 p.m. Additional visitation will be held at her church on Thursday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Burial will be at the Princeville Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery.
For full obituary and to leave condolences for Edith's family, please visit www.haskellfuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 21 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now