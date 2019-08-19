|
|
Edith Zimmerman
MORTON - Edith M. Zimmerman, 96, of Morton passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Apostolic Christian Restmor in Morton.
Edith was born on May 26, 1923, in Quincy, Ill., to Benjamin and Caroline (Moser) Wiegand.
She was preceded in death by six brothers, one sister and one son-in-law.
Edith is survived by two sons, Douglas (Jane) Zimmerman and Tom Zimmerman, both of Morton; two daughters, Susan (Mike) Wehrmann and Elaine Sollberger, both of Morton; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Ethel) Wiegand of Forrest, Ill.; two sisters, Leona Steffen of Fairbury, Ill., and Virginia Hilti of Pontiac; and four sisters-in-law, Beverly Wiegand, Ruth Kaisner, Marge Zimmerman and Marilyn Kaufman, all of Morton.
Edith was a bookkeeper for Foster-Jacob Electric and L&F Electric.
She was a faithful member of the Morton Apostolic Christian Church.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Further visitation will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019, from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church in Morton, followed by a funeral service at 10 a.m., with church ministers officiating. Burial will take place in the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Morton.
Memorials may be made to Apostolic Christian Restmor, 1500 Parkside Ave., Morton, Illinois 61550; or We Care, Inc., 622 W. Jackson St., Morton, Illinois 61550.
The family would like to thank Apostolic Christian Restmor for their loving care.
