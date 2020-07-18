1/1
Edmond Booker Jr.
1948 - 2020
Edmond Booker Jr.
PEORIA - Edmond Booker Jr., 71, of Peoria, IL, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist.
He was born on December 5, 1948, in Charleston, MS, to Edmond and Inez (Davis) Booker Sr.
Surviving Edmond are his significant other, Virginia Alexander; five children, Lamar Carter of Peoria, IL, Edmond Booker III and Eugene (Tameka) Booker of Houston, TX, Johnny Levy of Charleston, MS, and Gail Booker of Peoria, IL; four step-children, JoAnn Lawson of Kansas City, MO, Alphonso Alexander Jr. and Rodney Alexander of Peoria, IL, and Diane Lawson of Kansas City, MO; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Nina Booker-Spraggs; sister-in-law, Shirley Booker of Peoria, IL; aunt, Alline Bland-Peters of Kansas City, MO; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Billy and John Booker; sister, Betty Kuykendall; and daughter, Diane Booker.
Edmond worked at Caterpillar for 30 years. He enjoyed collecting cars and rooting for the Chicago Cubs and Bears and music, especially Mary J. Blige. He loved his grandkids and was very good with them.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Wilton Mortuary. A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at The Wilton Mortuary, with the Reverend Sam Hobson officiating. A burial will take place at Parrish Grove Cemetery in Oakland, Mississippi, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to National Kidney Foundation, 215 W. Illinois St., Suite 1C, Chicago, IL 60654. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.thewiltonmortuary.com.



Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
The Wilton Mortuary
JUL
22
Funeral service
11:30 AM
The Wilton Mortuary
JUL
25
Burial
10:00 AM
Parrish Grove Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
The Wilton Mortuary
2101 North Knoxville Avenue
Peoria, IL 61603
(309) 688-2454
