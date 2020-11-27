1/
Edna A. Braten
1926 - 2020
EAST PEORIA - Edna A. Braten, age 94, of East Peoria, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:35 p.m. at Lakeside Health and Rehabilitation Center in East Peoria.
She was born March 4, 1926 in Spring Valley, IL to Edward and Helen (Meyer) Clark. She married John Howard "Bus" Braten on Dec. 31, 1949 in Spring Valley. He passed away on Nov. 11, 1983 in Peoria. She was also preceded in death by her parents, step-father, Joseph Wright, her twin sister, Helen DeSutter, and one brother, Edward Clark.
Survivors include one step-son, Mike (Joan) Braten of Phoenix, AZ, one niece, Lynne Clark of East Peoria, two nephews: Tom (Jean) DeSutter of Manito, Gary DeSutter of Manito, and one great-niece.
Edna worked at Hiram Walkers in Bottling for 37 ½ years retiring in Dec. 1981. She was a member of the Hiram Walker's Retiree Club. She enjoyed volunteering on the Festival of Lights committee in East Peoria.
The family would like to thank the staff of Heddington Oaks, especially Kathy Haggard, and Compasses Hospice, Lynnette, Michelle, and Debra, for their care and compassion for Edna.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria. Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
You may view Edna's obituary online at www.remmertfuneralhome.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Springdale Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
