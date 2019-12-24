Home

Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Joseph's Cemetery
West Peoria
Edna G. Serio


1923 - 2019
Edna G. Serio Obituary
Edna G. Serio
PEORIA - Edna G. Serio, 95, of Peoria, formerly of Chicago, passed away at 1:30 a.m. on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Generations of Peoria.
She was born in Peoria on December 29, 1923, to Henry A. and Jenny (Decker) Schmitt. Edna married Louis Serio in August of 1959. He preceded her in death on September 1, 1976, in Chicago.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; her beloved brother, Ralph (Jane) Schmitt; her beloved sister, Rosalyn (Jack) Callear; step-brother, Bennie (Karen) Van Gulik; niece and namesake, Edna Whitehurst; and nephew, John Callear.
Surviving are her step-daughter, Mary Lou (Rick) Walczyk of Covina, CA; two step-sons, Joseph (Lucy) Serio and Donald Serio, both of California; eight step-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; nephew, Henry A. (Martha) Schmitt II of Peoria; several grandnieces and grandnephews; and nephew-in-law, David Whitehurst of Dunlap.
Edna was a 1943 graduate of Manual Training High School. She went on to work for several employers, including Hiram Walker in Peoria and Lenox in Chicago.
Edna was well-known for having a heart of gold, her devout Catholic faith, her kindness to others, her sense of humor and for her cooking skills. She loved "playing the horses" with her husband, Louie; watching her beloved Chicago Cubs; working crossword puzzles; dogs; and taking walks outdoors. She lived a zestful life, loved engaging with friends and family and walked with a purpose.
Edna's graveside service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 27, 2019, at St. Joseph's Cemetery in West Peoria.
Memorials may be made to JDRF (www.jdrf.org) or Guiding Eyes for the Blind (www.guidingeyes.org).
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to Edna's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
