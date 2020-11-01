Edna P. Kucginski
PEORIA -- Edna P. Kucginski, 91, of Peoria, passed away peacefully in the home of her daughter and son-in-law on October 31, 2020. Edna was born on May 19, 1929 in Aurora, a daughter of William and Mae (Filbey) Dittman. She married Andrew J. Kucginski on October 4, 1947 in Aurora. They were married 68 years before he passed away on May 10, 2016 in Peoria.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two sisters; and four brothers. Surviving is one daughter, Deborah (Ernie) Pierantoni of Peoria; two sons, Kenneth (Martha) Kucginski of Glasford and Andrew Kucginski of Peoria; four grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; and eight great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at a later date at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery in Aurora.
The family would like to thank Unity Point Hospice for all their compassionate care.
Schmidt-Haller Burial & Cremation Services in Peoria is handling cremation arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Unity Point Hospice or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
