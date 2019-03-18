|
Edna Pearl Sylvester
PEORIA - Edna Pearl Sylvester, age 95, of Peoria passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
She was born on March 29, 1923, in Peoria to Robert L. and Edna M. (Hartsell) Gebhart. She married Howard Thomas Sylvester on June 14, 1940, in Peoria. He passed away on Nov. 5, 1997.
Edna is survived by her grandchildren, Michelle "Shelly" Prohaska, Richard (Denise) Prohaska, Mike Hendricks, Timothy (Sandi) Sylvester and Keri Sims; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; 3 sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; daughter, Vicky Blaxton; son, Edward Sylvester; granddaughter, Theresa Hendricks; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services. The Rev. Paul Wier will officiate. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Side Mission.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019