Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Sylvester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Pearl Sylvester

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edna Pearl Sylvester Obituary
Edna Pearl Sylvester
PEORIA - Edna Pearl Sylvester, age 95, of Peoria passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Heddington Oaks in West Peoria.
She was born on March 29, 1923, in Peoria to Robert L. and Edna M. (Hartsell) Gebhart. She married Howard Thomas Sylvester on June 14, 1940, in Peoria. He passed away on Nov. 5, 1997.
Edna is survived by her grandchildren, Michelle "Shelly" Prohaska, Richard (Denise) Prohaska, Mike Hendricks, Timothy (Sandi) Sylvester and Keri Sims; 8 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; 3 sisters; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard; daughter, Vicky Blaxton; son, Edward Sylvester; granddaughter, Theresa Hendricks; and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel. Visitation will be held an hour prior to services. The Rev. Paul Wier will officiate. Burial will follow at Parkview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Side Mission.
Online condolences may be made at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now