|
|
Edna Ruth Jones
PEORIA - Edna Ruth Jones, 79, of Peoria, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019, surrounded by family and friends.
Edna was born on February 19, 1940, to Alfred and Ora Penn in Jackson, MS. Edna was educated in Jackson Public Schools, graduating from Jim Hill H.S. She graduated college from Jackson St. University with a BS degree. In addition, she obtained a MS Degree from ISU. Edna was a lifelong educator. She taught 28 years in PPS District 150, retiring in 1994. She later taught GED classes for 22 years at the Tri-County Peoria Urban League, retiring in 2018.
Edna married Charles Jones and to this union 3 children were born. Edna had a big personality. She was affectionately known as "Baby Ruth" to her family and friends. She was outgoing, friendly and fun-loving. She loved reading, shopping and traveling. She traveled extensively from coast to coast. She had a strong sense of duty and love for her family, church, friends and social/civic causes. She was a longtime member of National Association of University Women, Phi Beta Kappa Bradley Chapter, IEA, NEA and Illinois Retired Teachers Association.
Edna accepted Christ at an early age. She was a lifelong member of Grace Baptist Church. She served faithfully in the Music Department, Sunday School, Youth Department and Women's Mission.
Edna leaves to cherish to her memories, her daughter, Iris; 5 grandchildren, Amber Alexander, Darius Alexander, Adrian Alexander, Brittany Jackson and LaTisha Jackson; 10 great-grandchildren; one brother, David (Annie) Penn; 3 sisters, Ora Younger, Alta Mae Owens and Alma Barnes; and a host of relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; an infant son; her son, Reginald Jones; 3 sisters, Fannie Frazier, Alice Clark and Annie Harvey; and two brothers, Alfred Penn Jr. and Spencer Banyard.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Grace Baptist Church, with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Pastor Claude White Jr. will officiate. Edna will be laid to rest at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Simons Mortuary is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019