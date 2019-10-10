|
Edward Bradford
EAST PEORIA – Edward Lee Bradford, 80, of East Peoria, IL died at 9:45 am Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home.
Born on May 28, 1939 in Peoria, IL to James Henry and Lucy Annabell Dowell Bradford, he married Mary Kay Jones on April 16, 1978 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in East Peoria, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are 4 children, Tim Bradford of Maryland, Deborah (Joe) Velky of Stratford, CT, Michael (Nicole) Bradford of Belvidere, IL, and Scott Bradford of southern Illinois, 1 sister, Linda (Bill) Kice of Paola, KS, and 9 grandchildren, including Jeff Velky, Daniel Velky, Maddux Bradford, and Quinten Bradford.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents and son, Troy, on June 23, 1989.
He was a US Air Force Veteran who served as a mechanic on various planes from 1958-1962.
Ed worked for the TP & W Railroad as a Conductor/Trainman for 27 years, medically retiring in 1985. He was a 58 year member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in East Peoria. He enjoyed volunteering for many years at Family House and Illinois Cancer Care, both in Peoria. He was a loving husband, father, and friend who loved life and always looked for the humor in it.
Ed's family wishes to thank Dr. Apichart Radee and his Associates for 35 years of wonderful care.
Services will be at 11 am Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory 2075 Washington Rd, Washington. Pastor Mark Drews will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to the or to his church.
Ed's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019