Edward "Ed" C. Levene
METAMORA - Edward C. Levene was born on February 23, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Virginia (Rickmann) Levene and Edward Levene. Ed proudly claimed his St. Louis heritage, until his peaceful passing at Snyder Village in Metamora on Sunday, February 23, 2020, exactly 87 years after his birth.
Ed came to his eternal beliefs as a young man at St. Louis Lutheran Grade and High School. He met his wife of 55 years, Geraldine Boecksteigel, in the same grade school. It was meant to be.
Married in November of 1954, Ed and Gerry welcomed three daughters, Teresa (Leslie) Clemmer of Peoria, Jill (Jerry Vanek) Levene of Warren, MN, and Janette (Low) Levene-Sims of Peoria. Ed served in the U.S. Air Force as a forward air controller in Korea from 1953 to 1957. Upon returning from Korea, Ed enrolled at Drake University, earning a degree in Art. Ed began exploring career opportunities that blended art with business need and found his career designing and selling business forms.
After moving to Peoria in 1971, Ed and Gerry formed Pioneer Computer Products in 1975, selling business forms and computer supplies to businesses large and small in Central Illinois. Ed retired in 2001 and focused on expanding his art knowledge, playing the trumpet and helping Gerry with agility dogs.
Ed, a lifelong Cardinals fan, whose love for the game was cemented in Sportsman Park stadium, where, as a very young man, he sold soda in the bleachers. This love grew as the Cardinals forged their extraordinary baseball history, of which he never tired of reminding anyone who knew him.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom; sister, Joan Perry; and his wife, Gerry.
Ed leaves behind three children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Ed will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed's memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church and/or Art Without Boundries, 805 Carolyn Street, Mendota, IL 61342.
Ed's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020