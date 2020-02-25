Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clary Funeral Home
3004 West Lake Avenue
Peoria, IL 61614
309-686-0166
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Peoria, IL
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
Peoria, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Levene
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward C. "Ed" Levene


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward C. "Ed" Levene Obituary
Edward "Ed" C. Levene
METAMORA - Edward C. Levene was born on February 23, 1933, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Virginia (Rickmann) Levene and Edward Levene. Ed proudly claimed his St. Louis heritage, until his peaceful passing at Snyder Village in Metamora on Sunday, February 23, 2020, exactly 87 years after his birth.
Ed came to his eternal beliefs as a young man at St. Louis Lutheran Grade and High School. He met his wife of 55 years, Geraldine Boecksteigel, in the same grade school. It was meant to be.
Married in November of 1954, Ed and Gerry welcomed three daughters, Teresa (Leslie) Clemmer of Peoria, Jill (Jerry Vanek) Levene of Warren, MN, and Janette (Low) Levene-Sims of Peoria. Ed served in the U.S. Air Force as a forward air controller in Korea from 1953 to 1957. Upon returning from Korea, Ed enrolled at Drake University, earning a degree in Art. Ed began exploring career opportunities that blended art with business need and found his career designing and selling business forms.
After moving to Peoria in 1971, Ed and Gerry formed Pioneer Computer Products in 1975, selling business forms and computer supplies to businesses large and small in Central Illinois. Ed retired in 2001 and focused on expanding his art knowledge, playing the trumpet and helping Gerry with agility dogs.
Ed, a lifelong Cardinals fan, whose love for the game was cemented in Sportsman Park stadium, where, as a very young man, he sold soda in the bleachers. This love grew as the Cardinals forged their extraordinary baseball history, of which he never tired of reminding anyone who knew him.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tom; sister, Joan Perry; and his wife, Gerry.
Ed leaves behind three children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Ed will be sorely missed by all.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria, immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ed's memory to Redeemer Lutheran Church and/or Art Without Boundries, 805 Carolyn Street, Mendota, IL 61342.
Ed's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, Peoria.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -