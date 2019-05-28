|
Edward "Ed" Charles Rabold
EAST PEORIA - Edward "Ed" Charles Rabold, 93, of East Peoria died at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 26, 2019, at his home.
Ed was born on August 31, 1925, in Peoria to Charles H. and Dora L. (Zessin) Rabold. He married Betty Louise Hobbs on June 27, 1954, at the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria. She survives.
Also surviving are 2 daughters, Karen Colvin of East Peoria and Paula (J.P.) Schroeder of Creve Coeur; 3 grandchildren Chris Schoedel, April (Joe) Rosen and Bryce Colvin; 6 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Ed served in the Navy during World War II. He then worked for 50 years as a foreman at Seibert & Sons Machine Shop. Ed was a member of the First United Methodist Church in East Peoria for 80 years.
Visitation will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Gary Deiters Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 444 E. Washington St., East Peoria. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at his church, with a visitation 30 minutes prior. Burial will follow at Fondulac Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Peoria Honor Flight.
